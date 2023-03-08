Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.27. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 1,763 shares.

Questerre Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

