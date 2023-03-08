R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,164 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 72,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

