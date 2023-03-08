Raymond James Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

