Raymond James Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.33. 170,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$501.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

