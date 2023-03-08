Raymond James Raises Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $43.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

