Reach (RCH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Reach has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 203.49 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of £247.31 million, a PE ratio of 390.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Reach Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reach Company Profile

In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £142,496.90 ($171,352.69). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

