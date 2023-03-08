Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $861.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

