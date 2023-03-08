Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 8th (AHT, AQB, ASLE, BASE, BREE, BTG, CASY, CDTX, CLI, CRBP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 8th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) price target on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.22) target price on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $182.00 target price on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($35.47) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 145 ($1.74) price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $18.15 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

