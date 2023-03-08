ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $4.47. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 114,460 shares changing hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

