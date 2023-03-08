Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Resimac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Resimac Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,943.36, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Resimac Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.