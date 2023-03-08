REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Up 6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 63,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 139,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

REV Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.38 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

