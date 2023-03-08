Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RVSB opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.