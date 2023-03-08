Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

