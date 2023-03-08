Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,185,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 264.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.2 %

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,157. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

