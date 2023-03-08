Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $716.84 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $37.36 or 0.00169227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

