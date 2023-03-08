Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.94 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.84 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10.02 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,554,000 shares trading hands.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

