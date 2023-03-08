Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

