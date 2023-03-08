Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $13.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tremor International Stock Down 13.1 %

TRMR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tremor International by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

