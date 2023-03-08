Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $13.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Tremor International Stock Down 13.1 %
TRMR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.90.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
