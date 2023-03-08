Royal Bank of Canada Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $51.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.