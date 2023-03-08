Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.89. Sabre shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,518,629 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sabre Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sabre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sabre by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.