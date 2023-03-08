Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.89. Sabre shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,518,629 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sabre Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sabre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sabre by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

