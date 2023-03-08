Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 34,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 41,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Safe & Green Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

