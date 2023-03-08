Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 5th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,013 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 4.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.41% of Salesforce worth $586,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,895. The firm has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,857. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

