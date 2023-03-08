SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.52% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SD opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $542.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

