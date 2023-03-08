Sasan Aminpour Sells 40,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sasan Aminpour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 973,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,028. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $307.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

