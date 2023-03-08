Sasol Limited to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Sasol has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Sasol stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

