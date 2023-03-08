Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,200,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,843 shares.The stock last traded at $31.27 and had previously closed at $31.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.