Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

