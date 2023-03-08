Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 13.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 313,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

