Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 8,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCRYY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Scor Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

