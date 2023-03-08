Scotiabank Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

