Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 484,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,121. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.85.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

