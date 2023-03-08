Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,573 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 1.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.56% of SEA worth $173,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.4% in the third quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 770,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,005,732 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $112,421,000 after buying an additional 43,587 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its position in SEA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 5,802,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

