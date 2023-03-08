Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.02

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 31865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

