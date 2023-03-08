Sealed Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.