Seele-N (SEELE) Tops One Day Volume of $4.13 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $110.68 million and $4.13 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00493935 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,972,782.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

