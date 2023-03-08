Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance

SVCT opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.15. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.50 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -855.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

