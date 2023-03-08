Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance
SVCT opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.15. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.50 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -855.56 and a beta of 0.25.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile
