Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.