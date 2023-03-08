Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 258,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $715.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 2,267,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

