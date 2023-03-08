Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 380,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 733,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $727.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

