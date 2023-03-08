Serum (SRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.64 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $33.01 million and $11.64 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00426257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.47 or 0.28812147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

