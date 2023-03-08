Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.