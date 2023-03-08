Shentu (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and $4.37 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,213,857 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain, a security-first, delegated proof-of-stake blockchain, for trustworthy execution of mission-critical applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. Shentu Chain prioritizes cross-chain compatibility, built as a Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. Across protocols, blockchain projects can receive security insights with the Security Oracle, which provides real-time guards of on-chain transactions, identifying and flagging a wide range of malicious vulnerabilities before they occur. Depending on the level of the security score, audited blockchain projects of any protocol may be eligible for a ShentuShield membership, which is a flexible, decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of these eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets in case anything unexpected happens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

