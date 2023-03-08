Shentu (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and $4.37 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Shentu Coin Profile
Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,213,857 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shentu Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.