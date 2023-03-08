Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 31,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.
About Shenzhou International Group
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.
