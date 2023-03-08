Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

