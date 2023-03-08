Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of DASH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.