Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Expands By 5.9%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 11,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.1109 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AETUF. Barclays assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

