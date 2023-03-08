Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Drops By 8.3%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 202,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 165,176 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $650,793.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,768,551.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,180 shares of company stock valued at $18,776 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.11. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

