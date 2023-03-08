SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Acquires $31,350.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 4.42.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.