Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 4.5%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 80,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 115,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Smart Share Global Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.06.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Share Global
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Share Global (EM)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.