Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 4.5%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 80,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 115,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global comprises approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

