Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.69

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $18.90. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,817 shares trading hands.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

Further Reading

