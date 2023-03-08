SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $8.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.71. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

