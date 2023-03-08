South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64.

Insider Activity

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr 1,217,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

